Hi everyone! Again, sorry for the long delay in posting…I have recently been up to my eyeballs in work! I have also started posting on the Science and Technology Community BrightHub.com. Check out some of my recent posts regarding allergies and look for my new articles about what’s going on in cancer research. I will be working on posting here more often as well! In fact, I may try to post a new entry today!

Like this: Like Loading... Related